PEGAS Trading Volumes In February 2019 - PEGAS TTF Spot Sets A New Monthly Volume Record In February

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform operated by Powernext, established a new monthly record on its TTF spot market in February with 47.97 TWh eclipsing the previous high mark of 46.53 TWh set in January. The total volume traded in February amounted to 182.5 TWh on the PEGAS platform, including 120.8 TWh on the spot and 61.8 GWh on the futures segments, which represents an increase of 4% over last year (February 2018: 174.9 TWh).
Spot Markets
Overall spot trading volumes in February reached 120.8 TWh , up 7% from last year (February 2018: 112.4 TWh). With its new record of 47.97 TWh, the Dutch TTF market observed an increase of 54% compared to the previous year (February 2018: 31.2 TWh). The German delivery zones NCG and Gaspool registered a volume of 40.1 TWh, a drop of 13% (February 2018: 46.2 TWh). Trading of quality-specific contracts reached 10.8 TWh. In France, the PEG reached 11.6 TWh (February 2018: 17.2 TWh). With 9.5 TWh, the Austrian CEGH VTP volume improved by 28% over February 2018 (7.4 TWh). The Belgian markets ZTP and ZEE volumes amounted to 7.1 TWh, which represented a growth of 27% over last year (5.5 TWh). The Danish market ETF registered 2.5 TWh, down 9% (February 2018: 2.7 TWh). Finally, the Czech market area CZ VTP traded 410.7 GWh, an increase of over 39% over February 2018 (294.0 GWh).
Geographical spread transactions reached 7.4 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products totalled 1.5 TWh.
Derivatives Markets
In February, derivatives trading amounted to 61.8 TWh (February 2018: 62.5 TWh). The TTF market reached 47.8 TWh (February 2018: 50.95 TWh). The NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas traded 5.1 TWh which represented an increase of 21% (February 2018: 4.2 TWh). CEGH VTP registered 3.7 TWh, up 27% (February 2018: 2.9 TWh). The PEG market area reached 2.3 TWh, a growth of 11% (February 2018: 2.1 TWh). The Italian PSV hub traded 1.7 TWh (February 2018: 2.1 TWh). With 474.9 GWh, the CZ VTP hub doubled the previous year’s result (February 2018: 217.1 GWh).
The volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 3.0 TWh and time spread transactions amounted to 5.9 TWh. Finally, 10.1 TWh were traded on PEGAS’ OTC platforms.
Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report .
PEGAS is the central gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext. PEGAS provides its members with access to all products on one single platform and allows them to trade natural gas contracts in the Austrian, Belgian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian and UK market areas. The product range of PEGAS covers spot and derivatives contracts for the major European gas hubs as well as trading in location, time spread, and options products on the TTF hub. This setup enables market harmonisation and forms the preferred pan-European natural gas market. For more information: www.powernext.com/pegas-trading
Date 05/03/2019
