PEGAS Trading Volumes In February 2018 - PEGAS Spot Records A New High In February Supported By Strong Volumes On All Hubs

Date 05/03/2018

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform operated by Powernext, reports its strongest spot volumes in February 2018 with 112.4 TWh (previous record: 95.7 TWh in December 2017). Extreme weather conditions in the later part of the month helped bring substantial liquidity on PEGAS spot hubs, thus supporting the overall volume hike. Monthly records were established on TTF, GASPOOL, PEG Nord, CEGH VTP, ZTP and ETF. The total monthly traded volume amounted to 174.9 TWh , up 7% from last year (February 2017: 163.6 TWh).

Spot Markets

Spot trading volume in February amounted to 112.4 TWh , representing an increase of 58% over the previous year (71.1 TWh). With 31.2 TWh, the Dutch market area TTF improved its previous record (28.8 TWh in December 2017). GASPOOL also registered a record with 19.6 TWh and combined with NCG’s 26.6 TWh for a total of 46.2 TWh on the German delivery zones. Trading of quality-specific contracts saw 18.1 TWh. The same was observed in France where PEG Nord’s record of 11.9 TWh helped the French delivery zones stretch its trading volume to 17.2 TWh in February. The Austrian CEGH VTP volume reached an all-time high of 7.4 TWh, erasing the previous record (7.0 TWh in December 2017). ZTP saw its best monthly volume with 5.3 TWh (previous record 4.7 TWh in December 2017). The Danish market ETF also recorded their strongest volume with 2.7 TWh. Finally, the Czech market area CZ VTP traded 294 GWh.

Geographical spread transactions reached 7.5 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products totalled 1.7 TWh.

Derivatives Markets

In February, PEGAS derivatives reached 62.5 TWh (February 2017: 92.6 TWh). Trading in the Italian PSV market improved by 150% with 2.1 TWh (February 2017: 858 GWh). Volumes on the TTF futures market amounted to 51.0 TWh (February 2017: 80.8 TWh). The NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas reached 4.2 TWh (February 2017: 8.2 TWh). In France, the PEG Nord and TRS market areas traded 2.1 TWh, up 32% from the previous year (February 2017: 1.6 TWh). The CEGH VTP market area reached 2.9 TWh, which represents a 3-fold increase (February 2017: 976 GWh). Trading on the CZ VTP hub amounted to 217 GWh.

Time spread transactions amounted to 4.9 TWh and the volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 4.4 TWh.

Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report.


PEGAS is the central gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext. PEGAS provides its members with access to all products on one single platform and allows them to trade natural gas contracts in the Austrian, Belgian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian and UK market areas. The product range of PEGAS covers spot and derivatives contracts for the major European gas hubs as well as trading in location and time spread products. This setup enables market harmonisation and forms the preferred pan-European natural gas market. For more information: www.powernext.com/pegas-trading
_____

PEGAS – Monthly Figures Report for February 2018

 

Gas Spot Market

Monthly volume
in MWh

Monthly volume – previous year
in MWh

Total

112,426,964 

71,064,579

CEGH VTP

7,367,097

5,179,477

CZ VTP

294,024

n/a

ETF

2,721,770

1,118,555

GASPOOL

19,637,498

9,888,845

NBP

86,017

8,646

NCG

26,559,909

18,660,356

PEG Nord

11,876,181

8,939,209

TRS

5,299,169

4,653,195

TTF

31,220,994

19,292,927

ZEE

251,778

254,973

ZTP

5,284,544

1,557,347

Congestion Management Platform (France)

99,000

n/a

Locational Products. incl. Hourly Products

1,728,983

1,511,050

 

 

 

Gas Derivatives Market

Monthly volume
in MWh

Monthly volume – previous year
in MWh

Total

62,517,818 

92,562,580

CEGH VTP

2,885,317

975,765

CZ VTP

217,087

n/a

ETF

0

37,150

GASPOOL

1,117,115

3,878,055

NBP

0

0

NCG

3,066,434

4,339,010

PEG Nord

2,106,140

1,510,720

PSV Physical

2,115,487

780,600

PSV Financial

33,000

77,400

TRS

930

83,700

TTF

50,954,018

80,824,725

ZEE

0

0

ZTP

22,290

55,725

         

 

 