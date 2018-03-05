PEGAS Trading Volumes In February 2018 - PEGAS Spot Records A New High In February Supported By Strong Volumes On All Hubs

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform operated by Powernext, reports its strongest spot volumes in February 2018 with 112.4 TWh (previous record: 95.7 TWh in December 2017). Extreme weather conditions in the later part of the month helped bring substantial liquidity on PEGAS spot hubs, thus supporting the overall volume hike. Monthly records were established on TTF, GASPOOL, PEG Nord, CEGH VTP, ZTP and ETF. The total monthly traded volume amounted to 174.9 TWh , up 7% from last year (February 2017: 163.6 TWh).
Spot Markets
Spot trading volume in February amounted to 112.4 TWh , representing an increase of 58% over the previous year (71.1 TWh). With 31.2 TWh, the Dutch market area TTF improved its previous record (28.8 TWh in December 2017). GASPOOL also registered a record with 19.6 TWh and combined with NCG’s 26.6 TWh for a total of 46.2 TWh on the German delivery zones. Trading of quality-specific contracts saw 18.1 TWh. The same was observed in France where PEG Nord’s record of 11.9 TWh helped the French delivery zones stretch its trading volume to 17.2 TWh in February. The Austrian CEGH VTP volume reached an all-time high of 7.4 TWh, erasing the previous record (7.0 TWh in December 2017). ZTP saw its best monthly volume with 5.3 TWh (previous record 4.7 TWh in December 2017). The Danish market ETF also recorded their strongest volume with 2.7 TWh. Finally, the Czech market area CZ VTP traded 294 GWh.
Geographical spread transactions reached 7.5 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products totalled 1.7 TWh.
Derivatives Markets
In February, PEGAS derivatives reached 62.5 TWh (February 2017: 92.6 TWh). Trading in the Italian PSV market improved by 150% with 2.1 TWh (February 2017: 858 GWh). Volumes on the TTF futures market amounted to 51.0 TWh (February 2017: 80.8 TWh). The NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas reached 4.2 TWh (February 2017: 8.2 TWh). In France, the PEG Nord and TRS market areas traded 2.1 TWh, up 32% from the previous year (February 2017: 1.6 TWh). The CEGH VTP market area reached 2.9 TWh, which represents a 3-fold increase (February 2017: 976 GWh). Trading on the CZ VTP hub amounted to 217 GWh.
Time spread transactions amounted to 4.9 TWh and the volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 4.4 TWh.
Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report.
PEGAS is the central gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext. PEGAS provides its members with access to all products on one single platform and allows them to trade natural gas contracts in the Austrian, Belgian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian and UK market areas. The product range of PEGAS covers spot and derivatives contracts for the major European gas hubs as well as trading in location and time spread products. This setup enables market harmonisation and forms the preferred pan-European natural gas market. For more information: www.powernext.com/pegas-trading
_____
PEGAS – Monthly Figures Report for February 2018
|
Gas Spot Market
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume – previous year
|
Total
|
112,426,964
|
71,064,579
|
CEGH VTP
|
7,367,097
|
5,179,477
|
CZ VTP
|
294,024
|
n/a
|
ETF
|
2,721,770
|
1,118,555
|
GASPOOL
|
19,637,498
|
9,888,845
|
NBP
|
86,017
|
8,646
|
NCG
|
26,559,909
|
18,660,356
|
PEG Nord
|
11,876,181
|
8,939,209
|
TRS
|
5,299,169
|
4,653,195
|
TTF
|
31,220,994
|
19,292,927
|
ZEE
|
251,778
|
254,973
|
ZTP
|
5,284,544
|
1,557,347
|
Congestion Management Platform (France)
|
99,000
|
n/a
|
Locational Products. incl. Hourly Products
|
1,728,983
|
1,511,050
|
|
|
|
Gas Derivatives Market
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume – previous year
|
Total
|
62,517,818
|
92,562,580
|
CEGH VTP
|
2,885,317
|
975,765
|
CZ VTP
|
217,087
|
n/a
|
ETF
|
0
|
37,150
|
GASPOOL
|
1,117,115
|
3,878,055
|
NBP
|
0
|
0
|
NCG
|
3,066,434
|
4,339,010
|
PEG Nord
|
2,106,140
|
1,510,720
|
PSV Physical
|
2,115,487
|
780,600
|
PSV Financial
|
33,000
|
77,400
|
TRS
|
930
|
83,700
|
TTF
|
50,954,018
|
80,824,725
|
ZEE
|
0
|
0
|
ZTP
|
22,290
|
55,725