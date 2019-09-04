PEGAS: Spot And Futures Volumes Up Nearly +50% In August

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext, registered a total volume of 223.1 TWh traded on the platform in August 2019, up +48% compared to 2018. Those strong results were driven by the great performance of both spot and futures segments, which registered 114.7 TWh and 108.4 TWh respectively.
The Dutch TTF spot market contributed to this dynamic and reported its second best month with 54.4TWh exchanged on the platform (record month in May 2019 with 66.9 TWh).
On the futures segment, NCG has reported its best results since 2016 with a total of 10.4 TWh traded in August 2019 (record month in February 2016: 18.0 TWh).
Spot Markets
In August, the spot segment amounted to 114.7 TWh, up 45% compared to 2018 (August 2018: 79.4 TWh). With 54.4 TWh, the Dutch TTF market more than doubled its volumes compared to the previous year (August 2018: 25.7 TWh). The German delivery zones NCG and Gaspool registered a volume of 30.5 TWh, a raise of 16% compared to 2018 (August 2018: 26.3 TWh). Trading of quality-specific contracts reached 3.5 TWh. In France, the PEG reported 10.3 TWh (August 2018: 11.4 TWh). The Austrian CEGH VTP reached 8.8 TWh, up to nearly 40% compared to 2018 (August 2018: 6.3 TWh). The Belgian markets ZTP and ZEE volumes amounted to 7.0 TWh (August 2018: 6.9 TWh).The Danish market ETF registered 1.7 TWh (August 2018: 1.7 TWh).
Geographical spread transactions reached 9.5 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products reported 36.9 GWh.
Derivatives Markets
In August, derivatives trading amounted to 108.4 TWh, an increase by 52% compared to previous year (August 2018: 71.2 TWh). The TTF market reached 87.7 TWh, which represents a 59% increase compared to last year (August 2018: 55.3 TWh). The NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas traded 12.3 TWh and almost tripled the volumes traded last year (August 2018: 4.2 TWh). CEGH VTP reported a volume of 6.9 TWh (August 2018: 8.8 TWh). 58.5 GWh were traded on the Spanish PVB in August 2019.The PEG market area reached 1.2 TWh, up to 50% compared to 2018 (August 2018: 785.4 GWh). The Italian PSV hub traded 134.2 GWh (August 2018: 883.9 GWh). The CZ VTP traded 111.3 GWh (August 2018: 358.8 GWh).
The volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 10.1 TWh and time spread transactions amounted to 7.6 TWh.
Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report.
