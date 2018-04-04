PEGAS Reached A New Record On Its Spot Segment With 133.4 TWh In March

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform operated by Powernext, records another high on its spot segment with 133.4 TWh in March 2018 (previous record: 112.4 TWh in February 2018). Increased balancing needs due a colder than usual start of Spring and various outages were determining factors in the overall spot volume increase. Monthly records were established on TTF, GASPOOL, PEG Nord, CEGH VTP, ZTP and TRS. The total monthly traded spot and futures volume amounted to 186.8 TWh, up 12% from last year (March 2017: 166.6 TWh). Additionally, PEGAS’ new OTC Options registration service saw 527 GWh negotiated in March.
Spot Markets
Spot trading volumes in March amounted to 133.4 TWh, up 93% over the previous year (69.2 TWh). The Dutch market area TTF registered another record with 41.3 TWh (previous record: 31.2 TWh in February 2018). GASPOOL also improved its previous record (19.6 TWh in February) with 21.8 TWh traded in March. The German GASPOOL and NCG delivery zones saw a total volume of 50.2 TWh, more than twice last year’s volume (24.0 TWh). Trading of quality-specific contracts reached 22.1 TWh. Record volumes on the French delivery zones were also achieved with 15.5 TWh on PEG Nord and 5.7 TWh on TRS, for a total amount of 21.2 TWh. The Austrian CEGH VTP volume reached an all-time high for the second time in a row with 9.5 TWh (previous record: 7.4 TWh in February 2018). The Belgian hub ZTP saw its best monthly volume as well with 5.7 TWh (previous record: 5.3 TWh in February 2018). The Danish market ETF came close to establishing their strongest volume with 2.7 TWh. Finally, the Czech market area CZ VTP traded 582 GWh.
Geographical spread transactions reached 10.2 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products totalled 1.8 TWh.
Derivatives Markets
In March, PEGAS derivatives reached 53.4 TWh (March 2017: 97.5 TWh). Volumes on the TTF futures market amounted to 41.5 TWh (March 2017: 84.3 TWh). In Germany, the NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas reached 5.6 TWh (March 2017: 7.9 TWh). Trading in the CEGH VTP delivery zone improved by 16% with 2.1 TWh (March 2017: 1.9 TWh). In France, the PEG Nord and TRS market areas traded 2.2 TWh (March 2017: 2.4 TWh). The Italian PSV hubs almost doubled the previous year’s volume by reaching 1.8 TWh (March 2017: 913 GWh). Trading on the CZ VTP hub amounted to 138 GWh.
The volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 4.6 TWh and time spread transactions amounted to 2.9 TWh.
Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report.
PEGAS is the central gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext. PEGAS provides its members with access to all products on one single platform and allows them to trade natural gas contracts in the Austrian, Belgian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian and UK market areas. The product range of PEGAS covers spot and derivatives contracts for the major European gas hubs as well as trading in location, time spread, and options products on the TTF hub. This setup enables market harmonisation and forms the preferred pan-European natural gas market. For more information: www.powernext.com/pegas-trading
_____
PEGAS – Monthly Figures Report for March 2018
|
Gas Spot Market
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume – previous year
|
Total
|
133,402,924
|
69,163,272
|
CEGH VTP
|
9,514,003
|
4,740,573
|
CZ VTP
|
581,776
|
n/a
|
ETF
|
2,718,836
|
1,348,438
|
GASPOOL
|
21,778,507
|
7,416,780
|
NBP
|
123,852
|
28,780
|
NCG
|
28,426,180
|
16,609,641
|
PEG Nord
|
15,491,710
|
9,599,436
|
TRS
|
5,699,565
|
5,473,215
|
TTF
|
41,275,887
|
19,458,450
|
ZEE
|
209,605
|
586,554
|
ZTP
|
5,715,023
|
2,438,119
|
Congestion Management Platform (France)
|
29,000
|
n/a
|
Locational Products. incl. Hourly Products
|
1,838,980
|
1,463,286
|
Gas Derivatives Market
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume – previous year
|
Total
|
53,415,783
|
97,469,861
|
CEGH VTP
|
2,185,392
|
1,890,720
|
CZ VTP
|
137,818
|
n/a
|
ETF
|
82,800
|
68,400
|
GASPOOL
|
966,417
|
3,036,645
|
NBP
|
0
|
0
|
NCG
|
4,596,501
|
4,834,469
|
PEG Nord
|
2,142,874
|
2,322,720
|
PSV Physical
|
1,786,152
|
876,960
|
PSV Financial
|
14,400
|
36,480
|
TRS
|
21,600
|
81,600
|
TTF
|
41,481,829
|
84,321,867
|
ZEE
|
0
|
0
|
ZTP
|
0
|
0