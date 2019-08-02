PEGAS Futures: Strong Volumes In July Including A Record Month On CEGH VTP

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext, registered 153.1 TWh on its Futures segment in July 2019. Those strong results were driven by the great performance of the Dutch TTF, which has reported its second best month since the creation of the platform with 126.3 TWh (record month: 131.0 TWh in February 2016).
The Austrian CEGH VTP also contributed to this dynamic and reported a record-breaking month with 9.1 TWh of futures products traded (previous record: 8.8 TWh in August 2018).
With 110.1 TWh exchanged in July, the spot segment registered a 30% growth compared to last year (July 2018: 84.2 TWh).
Spot Markets
In July, the spot segment amounted to 110.1 TWh. With 50.9 TWh, the Dutch TTF market registered a 70% increase compared to the previous year (July 2018: 29.8 TWh). The German delivery zones NCG and Gaspool registered a volume of 34.7 TWh, a raise of 35% compared to 2018 (July 2018: 25.7 TWh). Trading of quality-specific contracts reached 3.7 TWh. In France, the PEG reported 9.0 TWh (July 2018: 13.3 TWh). The Austrian CEGH VTP reached 8.2 TWh, up to 30% compared to 2018 (July 2018: 6.3 TWh). The Belgian markets ZTP and ZEE volumes amounted to 5.0 TWh, (July 2018: 6.1 TWh).The Danish market ETF registered 1.6 TWh (July 2018: 1.8 TWh).
Geographical spread transactions reached 9.8 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products reported 3.0 GWh.
Derivatives Markets
In July, derivatives trading amounted to 153.1 TWh, an increase by 175% compared to previous year (July 2018: 55.6 TWh). The TTF market reached 126.3 TWh, which represents a 184% increase compared to last year (July 2018: 44.5 TWh). The NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas traded 12.4 TWh, more than 4 times the volumes traded last year (July 2018: 2.8 TWh). CEGH VTP registered a record month with 9.1 TWh traded (previous record: 8.8 TWh in August 2018). 1.2 TWh were traded on the Spanish PVB in July 2019.The PEG market area reached 2.6 TWh, up to 300% compared to 2018 (July 2018: 662.2 GWh). The Italian PSV hub traded 1.2 TWh (July 2018: 1.4 TWh). The CZ VTP traded 72.9 GWh (July 2018: 271.2 GWh).
The volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 10.1 TWh and time spread transactions amounted to 5.3 TWh.
Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report.
PEGAS is the central gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext. PEGAS provides its members with access to all products on one single platform and allows them to trade natural gas contracts in the Austrian, Belgian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Spanish and UK market areas. The product range of PEGAS covers spot and derivatives contracts for the major European gas hubs as well as trading in location, time spread, and options products on the TTF hub. This setup enables market harmonisation and forms the preferred pan-European natural gas market. For more information:www.powernext.com/pegas-trading