Paul Greenhalgh Joins Duff & Phelps As Managing Director, Real Estate Advisory Group

Duff & Phelps today announced the appointment of Paul Greenhalgh as a managing director in the Real Estate Advisory Group.
Greenhalgh will be based in Manchester and will focus on real estate consulting for a range of corporate clients and financial services firms, drawing on his experience and detailed knowledge of the property sector both nationally and in Manchester and the North West.
He joins from leading chartered surveyors firm Eddisons, where he was a director in the valuations team. During his time at the company, Greenhalgh spent time on secondment with RBS and Lloyds Banking Group, where he undertook both banking and property related roles.