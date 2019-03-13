PanXchange nd CQG Announce Market Data Partnership - Collaboration Gives CQG Clients Access To Benchmark Frac Sand Pricing Data

As PanXchange is the first and only company to issue an official benchmark in frac sand, this unique and indicative data will give traders in the energy space a distinct advantage. CQG users will be able to source the data via a variety of formats, including CQG's leading front-ends, APIs, and Microsoft Excel.
Julie Lerner, Founder and CEO of PanXchange, commented, "This partnership not only puts PanXchange on the same top shelf as other major market data providers, but also signals the increasing importance of this data to global traders. We're pleased to be able to expand the access to our data by working with our trusted partner with broad reach in the market, CQG."
CQG President Ryan Moroney said, "We're thrilled to work with PanXchange on offering this valuable data to our clients. This initiative builds on our recent growth in energy and over-the-counter markets, offering our clients another great tool for honing their trading and managing their risk."
With this partnership, PanXchange further demonstrates that it is a leader in physical commodity markets, a role that it established in 2017, when the company became the first to create a market in frac sand. Now, PanXchange's client base represents 45 percent of all sand traded (on and offline). This announcement with CQG comes on the heels of another major development for PanXchange. In January 2019, the company rolled out index pricing data for its second U.S.-focused commodities market, industrial hemp. PanXchange's approach to the hemp market will follow the same blueprint as frac sand. If interested in learning more about PanXchange's data offerings, please contact info@panxchange.com<mailto:info@panxchange.com>.
