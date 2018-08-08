PanXchange Hires Dayre Lashnits As Vice President Of Data And Operations - Lashnits To Launch The Company’s Data Division In Q4 Of 2018

PanXchange (PX), a Denver-based OTC physical commodity exchange and market structure solutions provider, today announced that industry veteran Dayre Lashnits has joined the company as Vice President of Data and Operations.
In her new role, Lashnits will leverage her extensive experience in commodity and data sales to oversee PanXchange’s operations and organize the internal systems of the company. Lashnits will also work closely with Julie Lerner, PanXchange’s CEO and Founder, to launch the data division as an independent revenue stream.
“I am ecstatic about joining PanXchange’s leadership team and thrilled to be part of a crew that is making a real difference in shaping market structure in the near future,” said Lashnits. “I look forward to laying the foundation for rapid, international globalization of PanXchange, while continuing to focus on energy clients as a central pillar of our strategy.”
“I”m very happy to welcome Ms. Lashnits to PanXchange,” said Lerner. “Her deep knowledge of the industry and experience in managing sales and generating revenues, both within financial and physical environments, will be a great addition to the team.”
Prior to joining PanXchange, Lashnits held a number of roles in commodity and data sales. Most recently she was director of data sales in agriculture and maritime for Genscape, a provider of real-time data and intelligence for commodity and energy markets. Before that she worked for Euronext as the company’s sole representative in the Americas. She has also held positions at Iowa Grain Company in the Chicago Board of Trade, beginning her career as a runner and clerk in corn futures.
