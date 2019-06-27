Overstock Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock OSTKO Begins Trading On ATS Operated By tZERO Subsidiary Pro Securities - OSTKO Is Now The Second Digital Security To Trade On PRO Securities ATS

tZERO, a technology company and global leader in blockchain innovation for capital markets, announced today that the Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock, OSTKO (formerly OSTKP), has begun live trading on the PRO Securities ATS, an SEC registered alternative trading system operated by PRO Securities, a tZERO subsidiary and a broker-dealer, and powered by tZERO’s new security token trading technology. OSTKO is the second digital security traded on the PRO Securities ATS, following the commencement of secondary resales among accredited investors of tZERO’s security tokens in January 2019.
Dinosaur Financial Group, a subscriber to PRO, is the introducing broker-dealer for the Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock OSTKO. Investors can now trade the Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock OTSKO with other investors only through a digital securities brokerage account at Dinosaur. For such accounts, clearing and custody is provided by Electronic Transaction Clearing and the transfer agent for OSTKO Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock is Computershare.
“OSTKO is the second asset to trade on the PRO Securities ATS,” said Saum Noursalehi, CEO of tZERO. “This is a key step in the drive to attract additional assets, such as private companies, real estate, debt instruments, and commodities.”
In December 2016, Overstock issued the first SEC-registered digital security in the world, the Blockchain Voting Series A Preferred Stock (OSTKP), using tZERO-developed technology. The new Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred shares of OSTKO were issued in exchange for the Series A Digital Preferred Stock OSTKP, which will be retired following these conversions.
Investor Notice
Investors should note that trading Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single Series A-1 Preferred Stock could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.