OTC Markets Group Announces The 2018 OTCQX Best 50

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the 2018 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year.
The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2017 calendar year.
"This year's roster of companies represented a wide range of sectors and industries, from global markets and innovators such as the Bitcoin Investment Trust, to established community banks, airlines and resources. These leading companies represent a diverse landscape of issuers from around the globe and here in the U.S.," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are pleased to congratulate our 2018 OTCQX Best 50 companies on their stellar performance and their commitment to providing a premium, efficient trading market that serves their investor base."
2018 OTCQX Best 50 Results
2018 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded an aggregate $19.9 billion in dollar volume in 2017. The companies delivered to investors an average total return of 120%.
The #1 ranked company was Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC), an open-ended trust that is invested exclusively in bitcoin and derives its value solely from the price of bitcoin. The top performing International company ranked at #2 was Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: ARREF). Twenty-one regional and community banks were included in this year's list. Nine companies from last year's ranking remained on the list in 2018:
- Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX: GBTC)
- Columbus Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CBGDF)
- Excelsior Mining Corp. (OTCQX: EXMGF)
- First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FWVB)
- Mason Graphite Inc. (OTCQX: MGPHF)
- Nemaska Lithium, Inc. (OTCQX: NMKEF)
- Smith-Midland Corp. (OTCQX: SMID)
- Suncrest Bank (Visalia, CA) (OTCQX: SBKK)
- Village Farms International Inc. (OTCQX: VFFIF)
The 2018 OTCQX Best 50 Companies are:
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
1
|
Bitcoin Investment Trust
|
GBTC
|
2
|
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
|
ARREF
|
3
|
Novo Resources Corp
|
NSRPF
|
4
|
Village Farms International Inc.
|
VFFIF
|
5
|
Mission Valley Bancorp
|
MVLY
|
6
|
Immunovaccine Inc.
|
IMMVF
|
7
|
Kroton Educacional SA
|
KROTY
|
8
|
CIBT Education Group, Inc.
|
MBAIF
|
9
|
First West Virginia Bancorp, Inc.
|
FWVB
|
10
|
First Colebrook Bancorp, Inc.
|
FCNH
|
11
|
First Resource Bank (Exton, PA)
|
FRSB
|
12
|
OurPet's Company
|
OPCO
|
13
|
F & M Bank Corp.
|
FMBM
|
14
|
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
|
BHWB
|
15
|
PBB Bancorp
|
PBCA
|
16
|
Excelsior Mining Corp.
|
EXMGF
|
17
|
Critical Elements Corp
|
CRECF
|
18
|
Estacio Participacoes S.A.
|
ECPCY
|
19
|
Prime Meridian Holding Co.
|
PMHG
|
20
|
Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|
ONCYF
|
21
|
Corvus Gold, Inc.
|
CORVF
|
22
|
Nemaska Lithium, Inc.
|
NMKEF
|
23
|
Mason Graphite Inc.
|
MGPHF
|
24
|
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
|
IVPAF
|
25
|
Starpharma Holdings Ltd.
|
SPHRY, SPHRF
|
26
|
Commencement Bank (WA)
|
CBWA
|
27
|
Parkway Acquisition Corp
|
PKKW
|
28
|
Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc.
|
MHGU
|
29
|
Royal Financial, Inc.
|
RYFL
|
30
|
Columbus Gold Corp.
|
CBGDF
|
31
|
Northern Graphite Corp.
|
NGPHF
|
32
|
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|
DLAKY,DLAKF
|
33
|
Suncrest Bank (Visalia, CA)
|
SBKK
|
34
|
Coastal Banking Company, Inc.
|
CBCO
|
35
|
Repro Med Systems, Inc.
|
REPR
|
36
|
FVCBankcorp, Inc.
|
FVCB
|
37
|
BNP Paribas
|
BNPQY,BNPQF
|
38
|
Kentucky Bancshares, Inc.
|
KTYB
|
39
|
Air Canada
|
ACDVF
|
40
|
Riverview Financial Corp.
|
RIVE
|
41
|
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation
|
VABK
|
42
|
Katahdin Bankshares Corp.
|
KTHN
|
43
|
OmniComm Systems, Inc.
|
OMCM
|
44
|
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc.
|
RCKXF
|
45
|
Freedom Bank of Virginia (Fairfax)
|
FDVA
|
46
|
Amazing Energy Oil & Gas Co.
|
AMAZ
|
47
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
FNCB
|
48
|
Metso Corporation
|
MXCYY
|
49
|
First Priority Financial Corp.
|
FPBK
|
50
|
Smith-Midland Corp.
|
SMID
OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to the 367 companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2017 to determine which companies would qualify for the 2018 OTCQX Best 50:
- traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2016
- closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2017
- closing share price on December 31, 2017, greater than on December 31, 2016
- traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2017
- not a "penny stock" on December 31, 2017, as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
- member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2017.
For more detail on the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit https://bit.ly/OTCQX-best50-2018
OTC Markets Group Inc. stock trades on the OTCQX Best Market, however the company removed itself from the ranking. OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.
The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.