OTC Markets Group Adds BMO InvestorLine As Distributor Of Real-Time Level 1+ Quotes

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced BMO InvestorLine, a leading broker in Canada, as a new distributor of OTC Markets' real-time Level 1+ Quotes.
With this agreement, BMO InvestorLine's clients now have convenient access to real-time best bid and offer (BBO) pricing for OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® market securities to aid in trading and investment decision-making. This agreement increases the availability of OTC equity securities to Canada's growing retail investment community.
"We are pleased that investors who use BMO InvestorLine now have access to real-time data on over 10,000 OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities," said Matthew Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data and Strategy at OTC Markets Group. "Customers of BMO InvestorLine now have the information to analyze, value and trade the complete breadth of OTC securities spanning large multi-national ADRs to regional/community banks and venture stage companies."
"Our clients will now find trading and investing even easier," says Silvio Stroescu, President of BMO InvestorLine and Head of Digital Investing. "We listen to our clients and constantly seek new opportunities to help them invest smarter. Receiving the real-time Level 1+ Quotes and trading OTC securities on any device are good examples of enabling an effortless experience for our clients."
OTC Markets Group provides mission-critical quote and trade data, as well as company and security information on OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink securities to the trading, investment, legal and regulatory communities. The Company's data products include real-time data, end-of-day data, historical quote data, company financial data, security master data, corporate reference data and compliance data. OTC Markets Group also provides data through leading market data redistributors. For more about OTC Markets Group's market data products, including connectivity information, visit http://www.otcmarkets.com/services/market-data/realtime-data/overview.