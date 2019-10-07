OSTC Launches Asia’s First Employer-Led Accredited Trading Programme

OSTC, a leading global derivatives trading and education business, announces an education initiative to provide a new financial trading programme in Singapore with the support of Singapore Exchange (SGX) Academy.
The educational programme will start in the first quarter of 2020 (subject to regulatory approvals) and will be delivered over 5-weeks full-time in Singapore, repeated throughout the year. Participants will get to experience the fast-paced cut and thrust of the global derivatives markets on the first accredited course of its kind to be launched in Asia.
OSTC’s unique offering will go beyond the more conventional academic routes, by offering a vocational pathway into the financial industry for trading-related roles.
Embracing an employer-led education programme as a talent value proposition for the finance sector, the programme develops students to a professionally competent and work-ready level for enhanced employability prospects.
The training will be delivered by OSTC using its world-class ZISHI digital learning suite. Participants will learn the fundamentals about becoming a successful trader while developing the knowledge and skills needed to work in investment management.
ZISHI’s immersive qualifications and courses are fully accredited and OFQUAL regulated, come with recognition at associate level by the UK Charted Institute of Securities and Investments and can lead to roles in trading, financial analysis, portfolio management, risk management and more.
Lee Hodgkinson, CEO of OSTC, commented:
"AAA-rated Singapore has a vibrant trading community, located in the heart of Asia and is a perfect location for our ZISHI education franchise to deliver its flagship courses. Singapore is also the world’s second largest private wealth management centre, representing an exciting strategic venue for our future capital raising prospects. We are delighted to be partnering with SGX, which is renowned as one of the world’s most important market operators.”
Chew Sutat, Senior Managing Director and Head of Global Sales and Origination at SGX, commented:
“SGX is delighted to extend its growing relationship with OSTC by supporting their educational business, ZISHI, in launching its first accredited trading programme in Singapore. As a leading global trading firm and a unique educational service provider, OSTC and ZISHI are extremely well positioned to benefit from the vibrant investment and trading community in Singapore.”