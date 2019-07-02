OSTC Appoints New Chief Risk Officer

OSTC, a leading, global derivatives trading and education business, has announced the appointment of Surya Fletcher as Chief Risk Officer, effective 1st July 2019.
Surya joins from CBOE where she has been Head of Risk in Europe for the last 6 and half years. Prior to this, Surya was an Executive Director at UBS, where she held responsibility for operational risk control for several corporate functions. Surya served 10-years at NYSE Euronext where she was Executive Director, Risk and Audit Services for Europe. Earlier roles included risk and audit work at Natwest Markets, LIFFE and the London Stock Exchange.
Surya holds an MA Honours in Modern History and International Affairs from St Andrews University.
Surya replaces Rob Brophy who has re-joined the Trading Team as Trading Performance Director to continue to grow OSTC’s international network.
Lee Hodgkinson, CEO, commented on the appointment:
“Surya is an accomplished risk professional with extensive experience and a proven track record at senior levels across highly regulated multi-national exchanges, infrastructure providers and banks. She will significantly strengthen our executive team and our enterprise-wide risk management activities. I am looking forward to working with her.”
“I would like to thank Rob Brophy for his contribution as Chief Risk Officer and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role in the trading team.”
“Both Surya and Rob will be invaluable in delivering and supporting OSTC’s strategic plans over the coming years, at a time when the company is targeting growth in new and existing markets.”