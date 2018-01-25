OSTC Appoints Lee Hodgkinson As New CEO To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

OSTC, a leading global proprietary trading business, announces the appointment of Lee Hodgkinson as its new Chief Executive Officer effective early April 2018.
With over 25 years’ experience in financial markets, Lee Hodgkinson has held a wide range of senior executive positions at global trading exchanges and is currently a Managing Board Member of Euronext NV where he leads the Markets and Global Sales Division and is CEO of Euronext London. Lee has demonstrated strong leadership credentials within a number of multi-national organizations and has a proven track record in driving profitable growth in a broad range of asset classes across Europe, America and Asia.
Mark Slade will be stepping down from the role of CEO and will assume the newly created role of Vice Chairman. He will continue supporting the core trading operations whilst helping develop and implement new growth strategies.
Jonny Aucamp, Chairman of the Board said, “We are delighted to have Lee joining as CEO. He is an exceptional leader who understands how to deliver growth globally in a highly regulated environment. We believe he is the best person to build on and drive OSTC’s expansion at a transformative time in our industry and we will benefit from his extensive global network.
“We would like to sincerely thank Mark for his strong leadership whilst steering the Company into a new regulated world. His contribution and achievements mean that OSTC is well placed and in a very strong position for future growth and exciting new developments.”