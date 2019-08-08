OSTC Appoints Head Of Internal Audit

OSTC, a leading, global derivatives trading and education business, has announced the appointment of Nigel Holt as Head of Internal Audit, effective 1st October 2019.
Nigel is a 30-year veteran in the fields of audit, risk, internal control and corporate governance. He joins OSTC from Colas UK Ltd. Prior to this Nigel has held senior audit roles at a range of corporations including Friends Life, Partnership Assurance, the UK Debt Management Office and the London Stock Exchange.
In his role as Head of Audit, Nigel will focus on quality and excellence and will promote a culture which emphasises a control framework that ensures compliance with global standards and requirements.
He is a Chartered Member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and will report to the Audit Committee.
Lee Hodgkinson, CEO, commented on the appointment:
“Nigel is a vastly experienced audit professional with extensive expertise and a proven track record at senior levels across a broad range of businesses.
“He will significantly strengthen our executive team and his appointment further underlines our commitment to corporate governance and our three lines of defence risk and control structure. I am looking forward to working with Nigel.”