Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA has mandated Danske Bank and Pareto Securities to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Wednesday 2 May 2018. A NOK 450 million 5 year inaugural senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. The proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used for an extraordinary dividend distribution to shareholders.
MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only - Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.
For further information, please contact:
Geir Heggem, CFO Oslo Børs VPS Holding AS, telephone +47 952 38 811
This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to §5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA - Roadshow And Mandate Announcement
Date 24/04/2018
Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA has mandated Danske Bank and Pareto Securities to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Wednesday 2 May 2018. A NOK 450 million 5 year inaugural senior unsecured bond issue may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. The proceeds from the contemplated bond issue will be used for an extraordinary dividend distribution to shareholders.