Oslo Børs Millennium Production: Reminder – Change To Reference Data Files

All customers are reminded that the minor change to XML reference data files which was notified on 26 June, and restated on 7 August, will go live Tuesday 3 September.
The "validDate" attribute of the top level element of each file will be modified to contain the trading date for which the file is valid (i.e. the same date which is also included in the file name). Previously this attribute contained the file creation date. However, the file creation date can be found in the "generated" attribute of the same element. There is no change to the "generated" attribute.
This change has been in effect in the customer test environment (CDS) since 27 June. The change will take effect in production from Tuesday 3 September, i.e. the first set of files in the new format can be downloaded in the evening of 2 September.
Please note this change only impacts the XML files. There is no change to the CSV files.