Oslo Børs Millennium Production Environment: Weekend Test With Customers Saturday 15 June

Oslo Børs will conduct an optional weekend test with customers Saturday 15 June. The test will be executed in the Production environment.
To avoid disturbances in clients' day to day operations, customers are reminded that any information received during the weekend test should be ignored by the customers’/members' live production systems.
In addition to the failover test activities, OB Record Keeping will be undergoing system upgrades and will therefore be unavailable on Saturday 15 June. There will be no functional changes in OB Record Keeping in connection with the Upgrade.