Oslo Børs Millennium – Failover Test 15 June 2019

Oslo Børs facilitates a scheduled failover test Saturday 15 June in Millennium's production environment. Test participation is optional for exchange members, market data vendors and ISVs. OSLMIT Guide to Failover Test, describing the scheduled test activities, is now published here.
On Saturday 15 June the failover test will start with an opening auction call as on a normal trading day, uncrossing at 9:00 AM. Functional testing is available for exchange members. Primary Data Center will become unavailable from approximately 10 AM, with a subsequent failover to the secondary data center. Oslo Børs plans to allow approximately 1 hour of functional testing on secondary site before the shortened trading day enters the closing auction at 13:30. End of post close is scheduled for 14:00.
The Failover Test Log website will be kept up to date during Saturday 15 June in order to provide information about completed functional tests and/or of any timetable changes.
Please remember to complete the Failover Test Registration Form by the end of Wednesday 12 June to inform Oslo Børs of your failover test participation.
Please disregard market data received at the gateway during the failover test.
If you have any questions, you are always welcome to contact Oslo Børs’ contact persons (below).
Members
Ingvild Resaland, tel. +47 22 34 19 16, ingvild.resaland@oslobors.no
Torbjørn Vik, tel. +47 22 34 17 47, torbjorn.vik@oslobors.no
Bodil Østby, tel. +47 22 34 17 09, bodil.ostby@oslobors.no
Market data vendors
Christian Pettersen, tel +47 22 34 18 08, christian.pettersen@oslobors.no
Lene M. Refvik, tel +47 22 34 18 15, lene.refvik@oslobors.no
Technical
Alexander Næss, tel +47 22 34 17 71, alexander.naess@oslobors.no
Christian Ringstad, tel +47 22 34 17 94, christian.ringstad@oslobors.no
Technical Support, tel +47 22 34 19 90, technicalsupport@oslobors.no
Enablement Team, enablement@oslobors.no