OSC Announces Fintech Advisory Committee Members For 2018

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced new members of its Fintech Advisory Committee (FAC), which advises OSC staff on developments and trends in the fintech space, as well as the unique challenges encountered by innovative businesses in the securities industry.
“This year’s FAC includes key players from a broad spectrum of the fintech community, ranging from innovation hubs to startups to financial institutions,” said Pat Chaukos, Deputy Director, OSC LaunchPad. “This committee plays a critical role in advising the OSC on meeting the novel demands of this rapidly growing space.”
Committee members are:
|Alan Lysne, Ryerson Futures Inc.
|Asif Qayyum, PwC Canada
|Barrie Laver, Royal Bank of Canada
|Carol Derk, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
|Christine Day, Questrade Financial Group
|Christian Lassonde, Impression Ventures
|Dan Rosen, d1g1t Inc., University of Toronto
|George Bordianu, Paradiso Ventures
|Gillian Stacey, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
|Hitesh Rathod, NexusCrowd Inc.
|John Lee, TMX Group
|Paritosh Gambhir, KPMG LLP
|Raymond Luk, Hockeystick Co.
|Robert Kirwin, VigilantCS
|Roy Kao, MaRS Discovery District
|Silvio Stroescu, BMO InvestorLine
|Stephanie Choo, Portag3 Ventures
The FAC meets quarterly, with members serving one-year terms, and will be chaired by Pat Chaukos, who leads the LaunchPad initiative.
OSC LaunchPad (www.osclaunchpad.ca) is the first dedicated team by a securities regulator in Canada to provide direct support to eligible fintech businesses in navigating the regulatory requirements. OSC LaunchPad strives to keep regulation in step with digital innovation.
