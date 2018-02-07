 Skip to main Content
OSC Announces Fintech Advisory Committee Members For 2018

Date 07/02/2018

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced new members of its Fintech Advisory Committee (FAC), which advises OSC staff on developments and trends in the fintech space, as well as the unique challenges encountered by innovative businesses in the securities industry.

“This year’s FAC includes key players from a broad spectrum of the fintech community, ranging from innovation hubs to startups to financial institutions,” said Pat Chaukos, Deputy Director, OSC LaunchPad. “This committee plays a critical role in advising the OSC on meeting the novel demands of this rapidly growing space.”

Committee members are:

Alan Lysne, Ryerson Futures Inc.
Asif Qayyum, PwC Canada
Barrie Laver, Royal Bank of Canada
Carol Derk, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Christine Day, Questrade Financial Group
Christian Lassonde, Impression Ventures
Dan Rosen, d1g1t Inc., University of Toronto
George Bordianu, Paradiso Ventures
Gillian Stacey, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
Hitesh Rathod, NexusCrowd Inc.
John Lee, TMX Group
Paritosh Gambhir, KPMG LLP
Raymond Luk, Hockeystick Co.
Robert Kirwin, VigilantCS
Roy Kao, MaRS Discovery District
Silvio Stroescu, BMO InvestorLine
Stephanie Choo, Portag3 Ventures


The FAC meets quarterly, with members serving one-year terms, and will be chaired by Pat Chaukos, who leads the LaunchPad initiative.

OSC LaunchPad (www.osclaunchpad.ca) is the first dedicated team by a securities regulator in Canada to provide direct support to eligible fintech businesses in navigating the regulatory requirements. OSC LaunchPad strives to keep regulation in step with digital innovation.

