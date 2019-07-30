Osaka Exchange, Inc. (OSE) has been engaged in the selection of development vendors for the replacement of the next generation derivatives trading system since April 2019, with the primary concept being "Launch Timely" to realize timely addition of products and functionalities and to contribute to business growth. OSE hereby announces that Nasdaq Technology AB and NTT DATA Corporation have been selected to be the development vendors.
This replacement of the next generation derivatives trading system aims to build a market platform aligned with environmental changes and needs, so as to realize "Pursue 'the shape of the market' toward the next generation", one of the core strategies of Medium-Term Management Plan. OSE believes that the move helps to boost its market competitiveness, to further improve system reliability, as well as to contribute to make the market more reliable and convenient for investors, trading participants and other market users.
OSE will initiate the development in a prompt manner and advance the project, with the support of all parties concerned with the market, toward the go-live in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Osaka Exchange: Selection Of Development Vendors For Next Generation Derivatives Trading System
