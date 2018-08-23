Osaka Exchange Receives FBOT Registration From U.S. CFTC

Osaka Exchange, Inc. (OSE) is pleased to announce that on August 22, 2018, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued an Order granting OSE registration as a Foreign Board of Trade (FBOT) under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. The registration permits OSE to provide trading participants located in the U.S. with direct access to OSE's trading system*.
OSE had previously received a direct access no-action letter from U.S. CFTC in June 2011, which made it possible for Foreign Securities Brokers located in the U.S. to directly trade in OSE markets as remote trading participants. Thereafter, however, regulatory changes in the U.S. resulted in the adoption of the current FBOT registration rules pertaining to direct access. OSE then proceeded to apply for said registration, and has now been granted approval.
OSE remains committed to further increasing liquidity and improving the international competitiveness of OSE markets in response to the trading access needs of market participants.
- ･The products available for trading by direct access are JGB futures, index futures (with some exceptions), and options on JGB futures.