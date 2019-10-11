OpenFin Powers BNP Paribas’ FX Platform Cortex LIVE

OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of finance, today announces that BNP Paribas has built and deployed their single dealer FX platform, Cortex LIVE, on OpenFin OS.
Cortex LIVE offers users more intelligent execution methods, greater transparency and enhanced controls. The platform features a real-time market intelligence portal, Insight LIVE, data visualisation and the FX industry’s first real-time digital trading assistant, ALiX.
OpenFin’s ability to help clients deliver rich, modern native desktop applications that can be connected to other workflows, is fundamentally changing the industry, improving user experience and productivity while reducing associated technology costs.
As a result of building on OpenFin OS, Cortex LIVE can now be integrated with end client workflows and other complementary applications. Application interoperability is enabled by industry-wide adoption of OpenFin’s message bus and the FDC3 interoperability standard spearheaded by OpenFin. The company founded and subsequently contributed the FDC3 initiative to FINOS, the fintech open source foundation.
Chris Meehan, head of product management, eCommerce & digital at BNP Paribas, said: “The combination of Cortex LIVE and ALiX provides our clients with better execution capabilities as well as an unrivalled digital user experience. Leveraging OpenFin to develop and deploy our platform has been pivotal in upgrading our technology stack, solving multiple workflow problems and ensuring our platform is future-proof.”
Adam Toms, CEO of OpenFin Europe, said: “We have been collaborating with BNP Paribas for a number of years on internal smart desktop projects and are delighted they are now deploying this client-facing platform, Cortex LIVE, on OpenFin. Cortex LIVE is rich in data visualisation, workflow automation and client integration, which we believe are key components for next-generation applications.”
He added: “BNP Paribas is leading the way delivering higher transparency into the FX market. Working with OpenFin helps them achieve deeper integration with clients, broader application interoperability and seamless deployment of updates.”