Ontario Securities Commission Issues 2018 Risk Assessment Questionnaire

The Ontario Securities Commission today issued the 2018 Risk Assessment Questionnaire, which gathers comprehensive information about registrants’ business operations. The OSC uses a risk-based approach to oversee and monitor its registrants. The information that is collected is used to support oversight activities and evidence-based decision making.
Registrants must complete the questionnaire by Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Responses must be provided online through the link in the email sent to registrants today.
In addition to the link to the interactive questionnaire, registrants received a:
- FAQ and User Guide
- PDF version of the questionnaire for reference
- list of OSC staff to contact with questions and
- information about upcoming Registrant Outreach sessions on completing the questionnaire.
A summary page with the documents listed above can be accessed here.
Investment fund managers who manage non-prospectus qualified funds also received a Prospectus-Exempt Fund Form to complete and return to the OSC. The due date for this form is June 30, 2018. Registrants active as at Dec. 31, 2017 who did not receive the survey should contact ComplianceSurvey@osc.gov.on.ca as soon as possible.
Registrants are encouraged to attend the OSC’s May 3rd in-person Registrant Outreach session or May 1st webinar on completing the questionnaire. Additional details are available on the OSC’s website: http://www.osc.gov.on.ca/en/Dealers_registrant-calendar_index.htm
The OSC last issued the Risk Assessment Questionnaire in 2016. The questionnaire is sent to portfolio managers, investment fund managers, exempt market dealers, restricted portfolio managers and restricted dealers registered in Ontario.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.