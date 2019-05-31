Ontario Securities Commission Chair Maureen Jensen Awarded Honorary Doctor Of Laws Degree

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce that OSC Chair Maureen Jensen is being recognized today at the University of Windsor, with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree. Chair Jensen is receiving her degree as part of the Spring Convocation and is addressing the graduating class of 2019 from the faculties of Education, Human Kinetics and Nursing.
The University awards honorary degrees to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to politics, science, business, the arts, law and public service. Chair Jensen is among five other distinguished individuals who are receiving honorary degrees as part of the University of Windsor’s Spring Convocation. Congratulations to the graduating class of 2019 and all honorary degree recipients.
“We are very proud of Maureen and are delighted to see her receive this prestigious recognition for her exemplary contributions to capital markets domestically and abroad,” said Leslie Byberg, Executive Director and CAO at the OSC. “Maureen is a fine role model and her leadership is a great source of inspiration for staff, the industry and the next generation of leaders.”
Ms. Jensen is the first woman to be named Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the OSC, leading the largest securities regulator in Canada, where she has championed for improved investor protection and strong, efficient capital markets. She was a top 100 award winner in 2018 for Women’s Executive Network (WXN) “Canada’s Most Powerful Women,” and was twice named as one of “Toronto’s 50 Most Influential” by Toronto Life.
Ms. Jensen is recognized in Canada and internationally for advocating high standards of ethical behaviour and integrity in governance and policy setting. Under her leadership, the OSC launched the first paid whistleblower program by a Canadian securities regulator, which has proven to be a game-changer for securities law, exposing complex misconduct in Ontario’s capital markets. A Registered Professional Geoscientist, Ms. Jensen began her career in the mining and minerals industry, where she was involved with several junior mining companies.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.