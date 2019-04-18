Ontario Securities Commission Announces Registration And Agendas For Regulatory Burden Roundtables

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today that registration for the May 6 and May 27, 2019 burden reduction roundtables is now open. These roundtables are part of the OSC’s wide-ranging consultation on reducing regulatory burden in Ontario’s capital markets and improving the investor experience. Agendas for both roundtables are also available on the OSC’s website.
The May 6 roundtable will focus on burden reduction related to registration, compliance and investment funds. The May 27 roundtable will explore opportunities to streamline regulation related to trading, marketplaces, issuer requirements and derivatives.
These roundtables will be working meetings at which senior OSC staff will discuss how the OSC is considering the evaluation and prioritization of the burden reduction opportunities identified during the consultation process on OSC Staff Notice 11-784. OSC staff will provide an overview of how their respective branches are considering the potential initiatives identified by stakeholders and staff. These will be collaborative discussions that will allow market participants and investor representatives the opportunity to provide real time feedback to the OSC.
Both roundtables will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Design Exchange, 234 Bay Street in Toronto. Those unable to attend in person may listen to the event via teleconference.
Those wishing to attend the roundtables should register online on the OSC’s website. Anyone interested in speaking at these roundtables should indicate their interest when they register online. Due to space constraints and the need to achieve representation across stakeholder groups, speakers invited to sit at the roundtable will be confirmed by email.
For further updates on the May 6 and May 27 events, please visit the OSC’s website, follow #OSCRegBurden on Twitter, or click here to sign up for OSC email alerts.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.