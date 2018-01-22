 Skip to main Content
Ontario Securities Commission Announces New Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee Members

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

 The SPAC is an advisory committee to the Office of the Secretary, and provides comment and advice on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to proceedings before the Commission’s administrative tribunal. The SPAC consists of 10 to 12 members who are members in good standing of the Law Society of Ontario and who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms.

 The Office of the Secretary would like to thank the SPAC members whose terms expired in January 2018 for their time, expertise and valuable contributions:

Wendy Berman Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
Alexander Cobb Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
Emily Cole Miller Thomson LLP
Linda Fuerst Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
Paul Le Vay Stockwoods LLP
Melissa MacKewn Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP
Janice Wright Wright Temelini LLP


New incoming members are:

Daniel Bach Siskinds LLP
Susan Kushneryk Hansell LLP
Ryan Morris Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Bruce O’Toole Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP
Laura Paglia Borden Ladner Gervais LLP


Continuing members are:

Andrea Burke Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
Andrew Gray Torys LLP
Jessica Kimmel Goodmans LLP
Shara Roy Lenczner Slaght LLP
Usman Sheikh Gowling WLG


Staff of the Enforcement Branch of the Commission are members of the SPAC:

Johanna Superina Deputy Director
Matthew Britton Acting Manager
Yvonne Chisholm Senior Litigation Counsel, JSOT


Staff of the Office of the Secretary are members of the SPAC:

Grace Knakowski Secretary to the Commission, (Chair of SPAC)
Robert Blair Manager, Adjudication Legal Services
Carolyn Slon Senior Legal Counsel (secretary to SPAC)


Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate is available on the OSC’s website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices and to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca

 