Ontario Securities Commission Announces New Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee Members

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).
The SPAC is an advisory committee to the Office of the Secretary, and provides comment and advice on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to proceedings before the Commission’s administrative tribunal. The SPAC consists of 10 to 12 members who are members in good standing of the Law Society of Ontario and who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms.
The Office of the Secretary would like to thank the SPAC members whose terms expired in January 2018 for their time, expertise and valuable contributions:
|Wendy Berman
|Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
|Alexander Cobb
|Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
|Emily Cole
|Miller Thomson LLP
|Linda Fuerst
|Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
|Paul Le Vay
|Stockwoods LLP
|Melissa MacKewn
|Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP
|Janice Wright
|Wright Temelini LLP
New incoming members are:
|Daniel Bach
|Siskinds LLP
|Susan Kushneryk
|Hansell LLP
|Ryan Morris
|Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
|Bruce O’Toole
|Crawley MacKewn Brush LLP
|Laura Paglia
|Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Continuing members are:
|Andrea Burke
|Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
|Andrew Gray
|Torys LLP
|Jessica Kimmel
|Goodmans LLP
|Shara Roy
|Lenczner Slaght LLP
|Usman Sheikh
|Gowling WLG
Staff of the Enforcement Branch of the Commission are members of the SPAC:
|Johanna Superina
|Deputy Director
|Matthew Britton
|Acting Manager
|Yvonne Chisholm
|Senior Litigation Counsel, JSOT
Staff of the Office of the Secretary are members of the SPAC:
|Grace Knakowski
|Secretary to the Commission, (Chair of SPAC)
|Robert Blair
|Manager, Adjudication Legal Services
|Carolyn Slon
|Senior Legal Counsel (secretary to SPAC)
Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate is available on the OSC’s website.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices and to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.