Ontario Securities Commission Announces New Commissioner Appointments

Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Chair and CEO Maureen Jensen announced today the following appointments to the Commission. These Commissioners will each serve a two-year term.
- M. Cecilia Williams is a lawyer and senior compliance risk management specialist with global expertise in major financial institutions. She comes to the Commission from Scotiabank where she held senior executive positions, most recently as Senior Vice-President, Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer overseeing the Bank's compliance programs globally. Cecilia has also contributed to securities industry groups, such as IIROC’s Ontario District Counsel.
- Lawrence (Lorie) Haber is a lawyer with a diverse career of more than 30 years as a senior financial industry executive, corporate board member and securities lawyer. Lorie was also a member of Ontario’s Expert Committee to Consider Financial Advisory and Financial Planning Policy Alternatives, and has served as a director and trustee of several public, private and non-profit companies and agencies, and as an adviser on various securities industry and capital markets policy projects.
- Poonam Puri is a respected scholar and commentator on issues of corporate governance, corporate law, securities law and financial regulation. For the past 20 years, she has been a Professor of Law at Osgoode Hall Law School, where she teaches and conducts research on securities regulation and investor protection. Poonam was one of two research directors for the Expert Panel on Securities Regulation, Federal Ministry of Finance, which led to the proposed common securities regulator.
“I am very pleased to welcome Cecilia, Lawrence and Poonam to the Commission, and am confident their unique skill sets and longstanding expertise in securities law will help the Commission deliver on its mandate for investors and Ontario’s capital markets,” said Chair Jensen.
Biographical information on all Commissioners is available in the About the OSC section of the OSC website at www.osc.gov.on.ca.
The Commission has two related but independent roles. It serves as the Board of Directors of the OSC and performs a regulatory function, which includes making rules and policies and adjudicating administrative proceedings.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices and to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca