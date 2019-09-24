 Skip to main Content
Ontario Securities Commission Announces Market Structure Advisory Committee Members

Date 24/09/2019

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) for the 2019–2021 term.

The MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations in the Canadian markets. The MSAC will also act as a source of feedback to OSC Staff on the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in those markets.

“The Market Structure Advisory Committee brings together a wealth of experience and knowledge, and we look forward to continuing to receive valuable input from the committee,” said Susan Greenglass, Director, Market Regulation at the OSC.

Effective October 1st, 2019, the MSAC members are:

Kevin Sampson TMX Group
Dan Kessous Nasdaq Canada
Martin Piszel Omega ATS
Robert Gouley Omers Capital Markets
Kelly Reynolds Hillsdale Investment Management
Katie Gouinlock Vanguard Investments Canada
Ryan Riordan Queen’s University
Stephen Bain Independent
Daniel Schlaepfer Select Vantage Canada
Nick Savona ITG
Jeff Varey RBC Capital Markets
Alex Perel Scotia Capital
David Hecht TD Securities
Rizwan Awan BMO Capital Markets
Laflèche Montreuil Desjardins Securities
Mark Wilkinson Citadel Securities Canada

 

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.