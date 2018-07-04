 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Ontario Securities Commission Announces Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee Members

Date 04/07/2018

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the new membership of its Continuous Disclosure Advisory Committee (CDAC).

The CDAC advises OSC staff on the planning, implementation and communication of its continuous disclosure review program, as well as related policy initiatives. The CDAC also serves as a forum to advise OSC staff on emerging issues. OSC staff recognize the critical importance of consulting with market participants and other stakeholders in carrying out its mandate.

The CDAC will meet approximately five times per year with members serving a two-year term.

Effective immediately, the members are:

Joseph Cosentino Magna International Inc.
Ivan Chittenden Ernst & Young LLP
Catherine De Giusti TMX Group Limited
Lucy Durocher PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Bill Gorman Goodmans LLP
Wendi Locke McCarthy Tétrault LLP
Catherine McCall Canadian Coalition for Good Governance
Matthew Merkley Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Chris Polson The Brattle Group
Sonny Randhawa (Chair) Ontario Securities Commission
Penny Rice Shorecrest Group
Anthony Scilipoti Veritas Investment Research Corporation
Julia Suk Deloitte LLP
Jonathan Tong Miller Thomson LLP
Robin Upshall Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP
Chris Vollmershausen Agnico Eagle Mines Limited


The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.  Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

 