OneChicago 2018 FIA Disaster Recovery Testing

OneChicago, LLC (“OneChicago”) is issuing this Notice to Members (“NTM”) 2018-29 to inform market participants that OneChicago will be participating in the 2018 FIA Disaster Recovery Testing on Saturday, October 13, 2018, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. CT. Prior to the Disaster Recovery Testing is a Connectivity Screening on Saturday, September 15, 2018, between 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. CT. While testing is optional, OneChicago highly encourages its users to participate in order to make sure they are equipped to access OneChicago markets under Disaster Recovery conditions. Please reference the 2018 FIA Disaster Recovery Testing Overview, which can be found here: https://ftp.onechicago.com/documentation_center/other_content/2018_FIA_DR_Testing_Overview.pdf.
Registration is completed at this link https://secure.fia.org/bcp/test-registration.asp. This will register you for both the Connectivity Screening (September 15, 2018) and the FIA Disaster Recovery Testing (October 13, 2018).
If you have any questions, please contact OneChicago BCRD Testing at (312) 883-4311 or bcdrtesting@onechicago.com.