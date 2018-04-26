Oleg Vyugin Elected Chairman Of Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board newly elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held its first meeting on 28 April 2018. At the Board meeting, Oleg Vyugin, independent director, was elected as its Chairman.
The Supervisory Board named members and chairpersons to its Strategic Planning, Budget, Nomination and Remuneration, Audit, Risk Management and Technical Policy Committees. It also approved new versions of regulations for the Audit and Risk Management, and Strategic Planning Committees.
Moscow Exchange seeks to continuously strengthen its corporate governance and to increase the number of independent directors on the Board. The Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board comprises now 12 directors, seven of whom have been recognised as independent: Mikhail Bratanov, Oleg Vyugin, Mariya Gordon, Alexander Izosimov, Anatoly Karachinsky, Duncan Paterson, and Rainer Riess.