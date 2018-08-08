Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency To Host Innovation Office Hours In New York

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced it will hold Innovation Office Hours, September 25-27, 2018, in New York to promote responsible innovation in the federal banking system.
Office Hours are one-on-one meetings with OCC officials to discuss financial technology (fintech), new products or services, partnering with a bank or fintech company, or other matters related to responsible innovation in the federal banking system. OCC staff will provide feedback and respond to questions. Each meeting will last no longer than one hour.
Interested parties should request an Office Hours session by August 17, 2018, and are asked to provide information on why they are interested in meeting with the OCC. Specific meeting times and arrangements will be determined after the OCC receives and accepts the request.
Related Links