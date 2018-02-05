Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency To Host Innovation Office Hours And Listening Session In Chicago

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced the date and location for its upcoming Innovation Office Hours and inaugural Listening Session.
Office Hours are one-on-one meetings with OCC officials to discuss financial technology, new products or services, partnering with a bank or fintech company, or other matters related to financial innovation. OCC staff will provide feedback and respond to questions. Each meeting will be no longer than one hour.
Listening Sessions are single topic group meetings (typically 30-40 individuals) to invite discussion of emerging issues, trends, and current events concerning responsible innovation. OCC staff are engaged in the discussions and respond to questions.
“Office Hours and Listening Sessions facilitate collaboration between the OCC and interested stakeholders to promote responsible innovation in the financial services industry,” said OCC Chief Innovation Officer Beth Knickerbocker.
Office Hours are scheduled for March 21 and March 22, 2018, in Chicago. Interested parties should request an Office Hours session by February 14, 2018, and are asked to provide information on why they are interested in meeting with the OCC. Specific meeting times and arrangements will be determined after the OCC receives and accepts the request.
The upcoming Listening Session will take place in Chicago on March 20, 2018, and will include a discussion with both banks and nonbanks on business partnerships and third-party risk management. Interested parties should complete the Listening Session registration form by February 14, 2018, and are asked to provide information on why they are interested in participating in a discussion about these topics.
