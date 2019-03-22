Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Bank Trading Revenue

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and federal savings associations of $4.2 billion in the fourth quarter 2018, which was $2.9 billion, or 41.0 percent, less than the previous quarter.
In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also noted that trading revenue in the fourth quarter 2018 decreased by 28.5 percent compared with the $5.8 billion reported in the fourth quarter 2017.
The OCC reported:
- While four large banks held 87.3 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, a total of 1,307 insured U.S. commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives at the end of the fourth quarter 2018.
- Derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which represented 72.7 percent of total derivative notional amounts.
- The percentage of centrally cleared derivatives transactions decreased quarter-over-quarter to 39.8 percent in the fourth quarter 2018.
