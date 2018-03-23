Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Bank Trading Revenue

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and federal savings associations of $5 billion in the fourth quarter 2017, $1.4 billion, or 21.2 percent, lower than the previous quarter.
In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also noted that trading revenue in the fourth quarter 2017 decreased by 16.1 percent compared with the $6 billion reported in the fourth quarter 2016.
The OCC also reported:
- Trading risk, as measured by value-at-risk (VaR), increased in the fourth quarter 2017. Total average VaR across the top five dealer banking companies increased $2 million from the previous quarter, or 0.8 percent, to $258 million.
- The percentage of centrally cleared derivatives transactions decreased to 38 percent in the fourth quarter 2017, down from 38.8 percent in the fourth quarter 2016.
- While the largest four banks held 89.4 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, 1,364 U.S. commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives at the end of the fourth quarter 2017.
Related Link: