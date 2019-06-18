Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Reports First Quarter 2019 Bank Trading Revenue

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported trading revenue of U.S. commercial banks and federal savings associations of $10 billion in the first quarter 2019, which was $5.9 billion, or 141 percent, more than the previous quarter.
In the report, Quarterly Report on Bank Trading and Derivatives Activities, the OCC also noted that trading revenue in the first quarter 2019 increased by 30.6 percent compared with the $7.7 billion reported in the first quarter 2018.
The OCC reported:
- While four large banks held 88.3 percent of the total banking industry notional amount of derivatives, a total of 1,318 insured U.S. commercial banks and savings associations held derivatives at the end of the first quarter 2019.
- Derivative contracts remained concentrated in interest rate products, which represented 74.1 percent of total derivative notional amounts.
- The percentage of centrally cleared derivatives transactions increased quarter-over-quarter to 42.4 percent in the first quarter 2019.
