Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Norman Williams Named Deputy Comptroller For Economic And Policy Analysis

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced today that Norman Williams has been appointed Deputy Comptroller for Economic and Policy Analysis effective January 7, 2018.
Mr. Williams succeeds Gary Whalen who retired. In his new role, Mr. Williams will oversee three divisions—Industry and Regional Analysis, International Analysis and Banking Condition, and Policy Analysis—that support the OCC’s supervisory mission by conducting research and analysis to identify and assess key financial and economic risks to national banks and federal savings associations. The work of these divisions also contributes to the development, analysis, and implementation of agency policy. In addition, his staff provides technical expertise to other units within the OCC. He will report to Michael Sullivan, Senior Deputy Comptroller for Economics.
"Norm has actively developed and enhanced the capability of the OCC to analyze and understand factors affecting the banking system,” said Mr. Sullivan. “This provides important insights to inform OCC supervision of national banks. I am confident he will continue building on that success in his new role.”
Norman Williams joined the OCC in 2006 as a Deputy Director for Banking Condition. He served as the Director for International Analysis and Banking Condition from 2013 to 2017. Prior to his work at the OCC, he served as Chief, Economic Analysis Section at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a regional economist at the FDIC in Boston, and Vice President/Economist for First Interstate Bancorp.
Norman Williams earned a masters of business economics from the University of California and a bachelor of arts in economics from California State University.