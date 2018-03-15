Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Maureen Whalen Named Deputy Comptroller For External Governance And the Ombudsman Office

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced today that Maureen Whalen has been appointed Deputy Comptroller for External Governance and the Ombudsman Office, effective June 10, 2018.
In this new role, Ms. Whalen will serve as an expert advisor to Larry Hattix, Senior Deputy Comptroller for Enterprise Governance and Ombudsman, for all complaints operations (OCC Customer Assistance Group), the national appeals program, and Office of Inspector General/General Accountability Office (OIG/GAO) activities. Ms. Whalen also will manage the OCC Whistleblower process and bank examination questionnaire process.
“Maureen’s bank supervision experience, leadership experience, and her experience representing the OCC on financial institution issues will serve her well in this new role and bring added value to the External Governance and Ombudsman Office. I look forward to working with her to ensure strong governance and fair treatment of OCC’s external customers—consumers and institutions—as they relate to complaints, appeals, and OIG/GAO matters,” said Mr. Hattix.
Maureen Whalen joined the OCC in 1993 as an Associate National Bank Examiner. She earned her [National Bank Examiner] commission in 1998 and her cross-credential (qualified to lead exams of national banks and federal savings associations) in 2014. She most recently served as Associate Deputy Comptroller in the OCC’s Northeastern District Office located in New York City.
Ms. Whalen holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Western Michigan University.