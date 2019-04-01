Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Maryann Kennedy Named Senior Deputy Comptroller For Large Bank Supervision

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today named Maryann Kennedy its next Senior Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision.
In this role, Ms. Kennedy will direct nearly 800 men and women who supervise the country’s largest national banks and federal branches and agencies, which hold more than $10 trillion in total consolidated assets. She will also serve as a member of the agency’s Executive Committee. She assumes these duties in April 2019.
She fills the vacancy left by Morris Morgan who became the OCC’s Chief Operating Officer in January 2019.
“Maryann brings great experience and talent to this new role as well as a passion for the OCC and its people to our Executive Committee team,” said Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting.
During her OCC career, Ms. Kennedy has supervised banks of all types and sizes. She served as Deputy Comptroller for Large Bank Supervision since June 2015, overseeing the examination teams of a portfolio of large banks and previously served as Examiner-in-Charge for JPMorgan Chase and TD Bank.
Ms. Kennedy started at the OCC in 1991 in the Philadelphia field office after eight years in the banking industry and was commissioned a National Bank Examiner in 1997. As a field examiner, she worked in community, midsize, and large banks and has held a variety of management roles, including Assistant Deputy Comptroller for the Wilkes-Barre and the Washington, D.C., field offices.
Maryann is a graduate of the Ohio State University.