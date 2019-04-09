Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Jay Gallagher And Gary Kuhlmann Named Senior National Bank Examiners

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today designated Jay Gallagher and Gary Kuhlmann as Senior National Bank Examiners.
The Senior National Bank Examiner designation recognizes examiners who have distinguished themselves through high-quality performance and service as field examiners, subject matter experts, and advisers on highly complex and technical bank supervision issues. It is the highest honor bestowed to national bank examiners.
“In the OCC’s 156 years of ensuring the safety and soundness of national banks, few have earned the honor of being designated Senior National Bank Examiners,” said Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting. “They join an exclusive group of examiners who through the years have exemplified the agency’s core values and have represented the best of what it means to be an OCC examiner.”
Mr. Gallagher has 27 years of experience with the OCC. He contributed across all OCC lines of business. In Midsize and Community Bank Supervision (MCBS), he served as an asset management expert and was instrumental in the supervision of complex national trust banks. In Large Bank Supervision (LBS), he served as team leader for asset management, mortgage, and retail credit, and lead expert for asset management. Mr. Gallagher is currently the LBS Risk Team Lead responsible for capital markets, asset management, and capital activities. He is an agency leader on complex supervisory matters, sharing his expertise with the OCC’s economic teams, policy teams, legal teams, and the National Risk Committee.
Mr. Kuhlmann has 32 years of experience with the OCC, during which he has demonstrated strong technical expertise in capital markets and credit while serving in various positions in MCBS. He has served as a portfolio manager of community banks, as Examiner-in-Charge (EIC) at UMB Bank & Trust and at NBH Bank, and as Acting Assistant Deputy Comptroller in Midsize Bank Supervision. Throughout his career, Mr. Kuhlmann has shown a strong dedication to staff development and training by volunteering as an instructor for numerous OCC courses.