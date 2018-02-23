Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Finalizes Technical Changes To Annual Stress Test Rule

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today finalized a rulemaking amending the OCC’s Annual Stress Test Rule. The final rule makes several technical revisions to the stress testing regulation and becomes effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register.
The rule
- changes the range of possible “as-of” dates used in the global market shock component of the annual stress tests to conform with rule revisions recently made by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System,
- extends the transition process for certain banks and savings associations that cross the $50 billion asset threshold, and
- makes several non-substantive changes to promote clarity.
