Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Enforcement Actions And Terminations For April 2019

Date 19/04/2019

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released new enforcement actions taken against national banks, federal savings associations, and individuals currently and formerly affiliated with national banks and federal savings associations.

All Cease and Desist Orders, Civil Money Penalty Orders, and Removal/Prohibition Orders are issued with the consent of the parties, unless otherwise indicated as a Decision and Order issued by the Comptroller of the Currency.

Copies of the final actions are available for download by viewing the searchable database of all public enforcement actions taken since August 1989 at http://apps.occ.gov/EnforcementActions/.

View the current actions by selecting the enforcement actions below. You may also submit a request electronically to obtain copies through the OCC's online FOIA site, https://foia-pal.occ.gov/ or by writing to the Comptroller of the Currency, Communications Division, Suite 3E-218, Washington, DC 20219. When ordering, please specify the appropriate enforcement action number.

Civil Money Penalty Orders
No. Name/Bank/City Date
South Dakota
2019-009 Citibank, N.A., Sioux Falls 3/19/2019

 

Formal Agreements
No. Name/Bank/City Date
Pennsylvania
2019-011 Cfsbank, Charleroi 3/12/2019

 

Notices Filed
No. Name/Bank/City Date
California
N19-002 Daniel Weiss, Rabobank, National Association, Roseville 3/25/2019

 

Removal / Prohibition Orders
No. Name/Bank/City Date
Ohio
2019-010 Geraldine Moore, U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati 3/6/2019
South Dakota
2019-012 Ginger Riley, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Sioux Falls 2/21/2019

 

Terminations of Existing Enforcement Actions
No. Type/Bank/City/Old EA# Date
North Carolina
2019-013    FA, Bank of America, National Association, Charlotte (EA# 2012-039) 4/1/2019
Ohio
2019-014 FA, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus (EA# 2012-040) 4/2/2019
South Dakota
2019-015   FA, Citibank, National Association, Sioux Falls (EA# 2012-041) 3/27/2019
2019-016   FA, Wells Fargo Bank National Association, Sioux Falls (EA# 2012-042) 3/27/2019