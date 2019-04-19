Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Enforcement Actions And Terminations For April 2019

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today released new enforcement actions taken against national banks, federal savings associations, and individuals currently and formerly affiliated with national banks and federal savings associations.
All Cease and Desist Orders, Civil Money Penalty Orders, and Removal/Prohibition Orders are issued with the consent of the parties, unless otherwise indicated as a Decision and Order issued by the Comptroller of the Currency.
Copies of the final actions are available for download by viewing the searchable database of all public enforcement actions taken since August 1989 at http://apps.occ.gov/EnforcementActions/.
View the current actions by selecting the enforcement actions below. You may also submit a request electronically to obtain copies through the OCC's online FOIA site, https://foia-pal.occ.gov/ or by writing to the Comptroller of the Currency, Communications Division, Suite 3E-218, Washington, DC 20219. When ordering, please specify the appropriate enforcement action number.
|Civil Money Penalty Orders
|No.
|Name/Bank/City
|Date
|South Dakota
|2019-009
|Citibank, N.A., Sioux Falls
|3/19/2019
|Formal Agreements
|No.
|Name/Bank/City
|Date
|Pennsylvania
|2019-011
|Cfsbank, Charleroi
|3/12/2019
|Notices Filed
|No.
|Name/Bank/City
|Date
|California
|N19-002
|Daniel Weiss, Rabobank, National Association, Roseville
|3/25/2019
|Removal / Prohibition Orders
|No.
|Name/Bank/City
|Date
|Ohio
|2019-010
|Geraldine Moore, U.S. Bank National Association, Cincinnati
|3/6/2019
|South Dakota
|2019-012
|Ginger Riley, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Sioux Falls
|2/21/2019
|Terminations of Existing Enforcement Actions
|No.
|Type/Bank/City/Old EA#
|Date
|North Carolina
|2019-013
|FA, Bank of America, National Association, Charlotte (EA# 2012-039)
|4/1/2019
|Ohio
|2019-014
|FA, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus (EA# 2012-040)
|4/2/2019
|South Dakota
|2019-015
|FA, Citibank, National Association, Sioux Falls (EA# 2012-041)
|3/27/2019
|2019-016
|FA, Wells Fargo Bank National Association, Sioux Falls (EA# 2012-042)
|3/27/2019