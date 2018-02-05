Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Comptroller Congratulates Outgoing Federal Reserve Chair Yellen

Comptroller of the Currency Joseph M. Otting issued the following statement congratulating outgoing Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Janet L. Yellen.
I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Chair Yellen on her term as Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Her leadership and dedication helped our nation’s banking system and economy find its footing after the financial crisis and Great Recession.
Janet continued the tradition of excellence of Fed Chairs before her and set the bar very high for incoming Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell. I wish Chair Yellen the very best in all her future endeavors, and look forward to working with Chairman Powell over the next several years.