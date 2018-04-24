Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency: Cassandra Cuffee-Graves Named Deputy Comptroller For Human Capital

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced the selection of Cassandra Cuffee-Graves to be the agency’s Deputy Comptroller for Human Capital, effective April 29, 2018.
In this role, Ms. Cuffee-Graves will serve as policy advisor and provide executive leadership and direction on human capital management, compensation and benefits programs, accountability, human resources information systems, strategic recruitment, continuing education management, human resources operations, employment policy, and labor and employee relations. She will also ensure the OCC meets federal government statutory, regulatory, and policy requirements.
“Cassandra is a proven human resources leader with vast experience and knowledge of human capital issues and business process re-engineering efforts,” said Senior Deputy Comptroller for Management and Chief Financial Officer Kathy Murphy. “Her experience as a principal advisor to federal leaders on human capital matters, along with her experience in human capital strategy, will serve the agency well in support of its strategic workforce plan.”
Prior to this position, Ms. Cuffee-Graves served as Chief Human Capital Officer for the U.S. Department of Education, where she was responsible for managing all human capital programs and advising department leaders on human capital management policies, programs, and operations. Other federal experience includes serving as Executive Director of Human Resources Operations at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and as Section Chief of the Human Resources Management Section at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Ms. Graves is a graduate of Virginia State University with a bachelor of science degree in marketing and management.