Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Bulletin: Annual Stress Test: Final Rule - Technical And Conforming Changes

Summary
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) published a final rule in the Federal Register today to implement several technical and conforming changes to the OCC’s Annual Stress Test regulation (12 CFR 46). The final rule changes the range of possible “as-of” dates used in the global market shock component to conform to changes recently made by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to its stress testing regulations. The final rule also changes the transition period for an institution that becomes an over $50 billion covered institution. Finally, the final rule makes certain technical changes to clarify the requirements of the OCC’s stress testing regulation.