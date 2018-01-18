 Skip to main Content
Office of Financial Research Update: Financial System Vulnerabilities Monitor

Date 18/01/2018

The Office of Financial Research has updated the Financial System Vulnerabilities Monitor with data from the third quarter of 2017. A starting point for monitoring U.S. financial stability, the FSVM is a heat map of 58 indicators of potential vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system. The monitor is organized in six categories: macroeconomicmarketcreditsolvency and leveragefunding and liquidity, and contagion.

The monitor can be found here: https://www.financialresearch.gov/financial-vulnerabilities/#/.

The OFR home page is at: https://www.financialresearch.gov/.