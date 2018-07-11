OCC Statement On Passage Of H.R. 5749 - Options Markets Stability Act

“OCC and the U.S. Securities Markets Coalition applaud passage of H.R. 5749, the Options Markets Stability Act. Passage of this legislation, sponsored by Representatives Randy Hultgren (R-IL) and Bill Foster (D-IL), is an important step forward in helping ensure that market makers can provide vital liquidity for investors who use the U.S. equity options markets to help manage their financial risk. OCC appreciates the leadership of Representatives Hultgren, Foster, House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA) and the other members of the Committee for securing passage of H.R. 5749.”
This legislation would require the appropriate U.S, federal banking agencies to increase the risk-sensitivity of the capital treatment of centrally-cleared options.