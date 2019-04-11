OCC Re-elects Donohue As Executive Chairman, Elects Member And Public Directors At 2019 Stockholder Meeting

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the re-election of Craig S. Donohue as Executive Chairman of the Board, along with the election of three Class III Member Directors and two Class I Public Directors to its Board of Directors. The vote took place during OCC's annual stockholder meeting on April 10.
The following Directors were unanimously elected as Class III Member Directors:
- Kurt M. Eckert, Partner, Wolverine Trading. Mr. Eckert joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2017. His term expires in 2022.
- Jonathan B. Werts, Managing Director, Head of Midwest, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Mr. Werts joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2012. His term expires in 2022.
- William T. Yates, Treasurer, TD Ameritrade. Mr. Yates joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2016. His term expires in 2022.
The following Directors were unanimously elected as Class I Public Directors:
- Susan E. Lester, former Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Lester joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2016. Her term expires in 2022.
- Robert R. Litterman, Chairman of the Risk Committee, Kepos Capital, LP. Mr. Litterman joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2016. His term expires in 2022.
Donohue said, "The election of these knowledgeable experts from the financial services sector allows OCC to continue its transformation to a systemically important market influencer that ensures confidence in the financial markets and the broader economy."