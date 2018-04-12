OCC Re-Elects Craig Donohue As Executive Chairman, Elects Member And Public Directors At 2018 Stockholder Meeting

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the election of three Class II Member Directors and two Class III Public Directors to its Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Craig S. Donohue was re-elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. The vote took place during OCC's annual stockholder meeting on April 11.
The following Directors were unanimously elected as Class II Member Directors:
- Thomas A. Frank, Executive Vice President/CIO, Interactive Brokers, LLC. Mr. Frank joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2015. His term expires in 2021.
- Stephen Luparello, General Counsel, Citadel Securities. Mr. Luparello joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2017. His term expires in 2021.
- Christine L. Show, Managing Director/Global Head of Listed Derivative Operations, SG Americas Securities, LLC. Ms. Show joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2014. Her term expires in 2021.
The following Directors were unanimously elected as Class III Public Directors:
- Thomas R. Cardello, Chief Executive Officer, Venice Financial Management, LLC. Mr. Cardello joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2015. His term expires in 2021.
- Alice Patricia White, retired economist. Ms. White joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2012. Her term expires in 2021.
"The election of these five knowledgeable experts from the financial services sector allows OCC to continue its transformation to a systemically important market influencer that ensures confidence in the financial markets and the broader economy," said Craig Donohue, OCC Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer."